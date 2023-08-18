StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 4,527,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,800,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

