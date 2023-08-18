StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 706,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

