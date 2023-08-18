StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 96,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,419. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

