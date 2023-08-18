StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,273. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

