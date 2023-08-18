StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.63.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,977 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
