StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VIA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

