StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $30.10.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $892.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 531,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.