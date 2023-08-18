StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.30.

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

