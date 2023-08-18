StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STNE. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 1,990,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,764. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 251,888 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $41,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

