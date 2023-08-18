Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,283 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 53,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $433.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.