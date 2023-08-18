Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.25 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $60.66 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.37 or 0.06377323 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,311,365 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

