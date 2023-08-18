Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading Down 2.4%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.20. 31,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 55,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Straumann in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Straumann has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Straumann Stock Down 3.4 %

About Straumann

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

