Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Hits $20.39 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Streamr has a market cap of $20.39 million and $1.25 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,016,486,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,956,753 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

