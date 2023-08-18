Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $278.42. 252,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,601. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.74.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.