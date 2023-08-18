Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,601. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average of $282.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

