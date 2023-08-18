Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $278.33. 170,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

