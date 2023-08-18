Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 239,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,193. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

