Summit X LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 913,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.86. 1,959,843 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

