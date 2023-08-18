Summit X LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,054. The company has a market cap of $231.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

