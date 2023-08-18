Summit X LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.66.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

