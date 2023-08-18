Summit X LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.35 on Friday. 10,383,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

