Summit X LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,612 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 259,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,454. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

