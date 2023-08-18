Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 21,294 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Summit X LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. 106,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

