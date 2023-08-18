Summit X LLC Sells 46,163 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,163 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. 46,026,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,753,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,231.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.