Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.52.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Further Reading

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

