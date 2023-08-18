Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.52.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
