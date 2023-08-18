Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 6,440,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

