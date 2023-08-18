Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Sunoco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

NYSE SUN opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

