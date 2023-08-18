SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 302,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $537.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SunOpta by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SunOpta by 37,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

