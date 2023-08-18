SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunPower has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

