Susquehanna Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $14.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $8.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

