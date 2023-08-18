Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $164.08 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

