SwissBorg Market Capitalization Achieves $139.98 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $139.98 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About SwissBorg
SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
