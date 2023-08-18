Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.52 on Monday. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,446 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 587,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

