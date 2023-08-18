Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $424.10 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

