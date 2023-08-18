Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.09. The company had a trading volume of 357,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,161. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

