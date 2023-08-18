Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Trading Down 2.3%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.76. 55,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 20,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

