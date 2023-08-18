Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,474 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSM opened at $91.60 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

