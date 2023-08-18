Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

