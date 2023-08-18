Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1,435.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699,552 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $29,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

