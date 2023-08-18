Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 882288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
