Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.53.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
