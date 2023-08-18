Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,709. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

