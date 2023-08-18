Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.13.

TGT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.12. 2,640,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

