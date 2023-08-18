Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $161.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

