TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 875,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 508,718 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $932.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

