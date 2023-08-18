Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 2.3%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 470 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.03). 21,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.17).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £285.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 460.34.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.50. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.