Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of TMHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 900,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $929,666.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,602 shares of company stock valued at $19,363,860. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

