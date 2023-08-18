TD Securities Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$37.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $21.05 on Monday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

