TD Securities Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$37.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Wajax Price Performance
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
