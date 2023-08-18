TD Securities Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$37.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Wajax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wajax

Wajax Price Performance

Wajax Announces Dividend

WJX stock opened at C$27.43 on Monday. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$17.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.34. The stock has a market cap of C$589.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.