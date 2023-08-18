TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNX. Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 196,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,873. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $106,133.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $106,133.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock valued at $222,563,007. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

